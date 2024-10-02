Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREX. Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Trex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TREX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 305.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.22. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.