Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Down 7.5 %

TUP opened at $0.47 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 19.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 71,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 88,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 704,700 shares during the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.