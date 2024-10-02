UBS Group Upgrades Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP) to “Strong-Buy”

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a C$31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$24.00.
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Stock Performance
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.56). The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion.
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Company Profile
