Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 101.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $80,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

