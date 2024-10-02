Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.57.
Several research firms have weighed in on UAA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UAA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Under Armour Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Under Armour
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.