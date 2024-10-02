Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,900 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 653,500 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a market cap of $685.75 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.74. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $34,078.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

