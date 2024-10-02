Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $10.46. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Weibo shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 1,627,629 shares trading hands.
WB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of Weibo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo
Weibo Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
