Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.33 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

Xunlei Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xunlei stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Xunlei Limited ( NASDAQ:XNET Free Report ) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xunlei were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.