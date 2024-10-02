Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.33 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xunlei
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.