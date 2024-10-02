Zacks Research Weighs in on Teleflex Incorporated’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Teleflex in a report released on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.97 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TFX. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.57.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $245.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $257.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.58.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,232,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

