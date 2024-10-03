Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Insider Martin Warner Buys 5,000 Shares

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) insider Martin Warner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,578 ($21.11) per share, with a total value of £78,900 ($105,537.72).

ASL stock opened at GBX 1,528 ($20.44) on Thursday. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,126 ($15.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,690 ($22.61). The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,588.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,512.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 13.60 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,377.05%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

