Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Acuity Brands updated its FY25 guidance to $16.00-17.50 EPS.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AYI opened at $300.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.78. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $156.84 and a 12 month high of $303.04.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

