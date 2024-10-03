Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) vs. Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Critical Contrast

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) and Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Quince Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25 Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 260.00%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Quince Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.37 million ($1.06) -2.36 Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.39 million ($0.76) -1.02

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Quince Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quince Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Quince Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.63% -21.87% Quince Therapeutics N/A -46.04% -24.34%

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Quince Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

