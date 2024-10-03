Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME) Major Shareholder Sells $54,578.16 in Stock

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III sold 107,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $54,578.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,452,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,021.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Algorhythm Price Performance
NASDAQ RIME opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.97.
About Algorhythm
