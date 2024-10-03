American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.71 million, a P/E ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

