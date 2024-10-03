Analysts Set Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Target Price at C$3.60

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.60.

DIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 price target on Diversified Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Diversified Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

Shares of DIV stock opened at C$2.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$493.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.56. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$3.00.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$16.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.50 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 51.17%. On average, analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1950568 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.