Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $425.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.81.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $389.58 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $395.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.59. The company has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,157 shares of company stock worth $19,291,193. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCG Investment Co lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

