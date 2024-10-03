AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.510-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.2 million-$35.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.7 million. AudioEye also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.51-0.53 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEYE. Roth Capital raised AudioEye to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm began coverage on AudioEye in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on AudioEye from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.38.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEYE

AudioEye Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $22.38 on Thursday. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that AudioEye will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

AudioEye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.