Bank of America Cuts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $185.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PEP. TD Cowen reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.40.

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,603,000 after buying an additional 1,179,922 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $166,243,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after buying an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

