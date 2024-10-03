BioLargo (BLGO) and Its Rivals Critical Survey

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BioLargo to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares BioLargo and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioLargo
|$12.23 million
|-$3.50 million
|-7.89
|BioLargo Competitors
|$6.63 billion
|$206.77 million
|66.08
BioLargo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares BioLargo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioLargo
|-16.53%
|-58.35%
|-32.12%
|BioLargo Competitors
|-568.74%
|5.73%
|-0.15%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BioLargo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BioLargo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|BioLargo Competitors
|139
|1276
|1591
|46
|2.51
As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 6.35%. Given BioLargo’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioLargo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Risk & Volatility
BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo’s rivals have a beta of 1.78, meaning that their average stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
BioLargo rivals beat BioLargo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About BioLargo
BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.
Receive News & Ratings for BioLargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.