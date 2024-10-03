Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 18.8 %

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $185.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,917,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.30% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

