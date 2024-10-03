Brokerages Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) PT at $47.25

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TPG in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TPG from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of TPG opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -417.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. TPG has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.34 million. TPG had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,199.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Creative Planning grew its position in TPG by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TPG by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TPG by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,768,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,188,000 after purchasing an additional 922,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

