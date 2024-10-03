Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRKR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $67.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bruker has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Bruker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Bruker by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123,984 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Bruker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,414,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,301 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Bruker by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,666,000 after purchasing an additional 779,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bruker by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,277,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bruker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

