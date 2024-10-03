CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $577.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $577.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James downgraded CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.60.

NYSE CACI opened at $505.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $473.87 and its 200-day moving average is $432.77. CACI International has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $508.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total value of $4,924,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,538 shares in the company, valued at $17,499,266.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares in the company, valued at $17,499,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 340,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CACI International by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,092,000 after purchasing an additional 33,589 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

