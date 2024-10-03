CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 142.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CAE by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in CAE by 3,712.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

