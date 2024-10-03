Campbell Soup to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Campbell Soup’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

