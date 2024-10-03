Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Buys $99,141.90 in Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Bergeron bought 13,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,141.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 192,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,122.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Douglas Bergeron bought 36,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $266,760.00.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Cantaloupe stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $570.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLP. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 68.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 15.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 163.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

Featured Stories

