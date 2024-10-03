Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 50317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Specifically, Director Douglas Bergeron acquired 36,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $266,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 462,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,783.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Bergeron bought 13,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,141.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,122.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTLP. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $570.10 million, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 53.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.2% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 108,423 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 23.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

