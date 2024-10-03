Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $600.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $505.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $536.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.05. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $431.55 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

