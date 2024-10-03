Capricor Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 13,044 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 748% compared to the average volume of 1,538 call options.

CAPR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.29 million, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 3.92.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon bought 2,798,507 shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 84,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

