Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $16.50 at Morgan Stanley

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCL. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.84.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.69.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 72.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 103,501 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 565,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

