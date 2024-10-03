Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $26.00 at Mizuho

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCL. Argus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.84.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,055,000 after buying an additional 559,038 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,444,000 after purchasing an additional 473,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

