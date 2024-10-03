China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Up 17.5 %

NYSE CGA opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $37.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

About China Green Agriculture

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.