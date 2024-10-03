China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Up 17.5 %
NYSE CGA opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $37.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.51.
About China Green Agriculture
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Green Agriculture
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.