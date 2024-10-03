Citigroup Raises Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $29.60

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $25.50 to $29.60 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.66.

Li Auto Stock Up 4.5 %

LI stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.98. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Li Auto by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,639,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,668,000 after acquiring an additional 299,531 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,626,000. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its stake in Li Auto by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 604,773 shares in the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 508.2% during the first quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 890,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 744,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 123,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

