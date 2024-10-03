Contrasting Crown LNG (CGBS) & Its Rivals

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) is one of 668 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Crown LNG to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crown LNG and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Crown LNG alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown LNG N/A -$6.19 million -0.33 Crown LNG Competitors $973.27 million $76.39 million 65.18

Crown LNG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crown LNG. Crown LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown LNG Competitors 128 727 959 18 2.47

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crown LNG and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.91%. Given Crown LNG’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Crown LNG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown LNG N/A N/A -34.39% Crown LNG Competitors -18.97% -42.49% -0.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Crown LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Crown LNG has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG’s peers have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crown LNG peers beat Crown LNG on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Crown LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.