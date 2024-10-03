Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Copa Price Performance

Copa stock opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Copa has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.13 million. Copa had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 19.31%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Copa will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Copa by 34,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 15.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Copa by 69,000.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Copa by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

