CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Insider Esther Gilbert Purchases 3,596 Shares

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Esther Gilbert purchased 3,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £4,135.40 ($5,531.57).

CVC Income & Growth Price Performance

Shares of LON CVCE opened at GBX 1.01 ($0.01) on Thursday. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a one year low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £1.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.

CVC Income & Growth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. CVC Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 14,000.00%.

About CVC Income & Growth

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

