Dan Nicholson Acquires 42 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Dan Nicholson acquired 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($200.56).
Dan Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 27th, Dan Nicholson purchased 3,040 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £10,944 ($14,638.84).
- On Friday, August 30th, Dan Nicholson acquired 45 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,395 ($45.41) per share, with a total value of £1,527.75 ($2,043.54).
Great Portland Estates Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 352 ($4.71) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 349.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 363.85. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 327.50 ($4.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 457.40 ($6.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on Great Portland Estates
About Great Portland Estates
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Great Portland Estates
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.