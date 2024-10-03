Dan Nicholson Acquires 42 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Dan Nicholson acquired 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($200.56).

Dan Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

On Friday, September 27th, Dan Nicholson purchased 3,040 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £10,944 ($14,638.84).

On Friday, August 30th, Dan Nicholson acquired 45 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,395 ($45.41) per share, with a total value of £1,527.75 ($2,043.54).

Great Portland Estates Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 352 ($4.71) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 349.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 363.85. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 327.50 ($4.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 457.40 ($6.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.69) to GBX 440 ($5.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 423.25 ($5.66).

View Our Latest Stock Report on Great Portland Estates

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.