Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $278.00 at Evercore ISI

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $278.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

DHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $273.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $4,151,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $5,573,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

