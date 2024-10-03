Daniel L. Weiner Sells 750 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $23,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Simulations Plus stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $617.31 million, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

