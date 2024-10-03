DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEAGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Trading Up 2.0 %

DTEA stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $6.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.66.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.