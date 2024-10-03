Derek Mapp Acquires 8,189 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Derek Mapp acquired 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £9,744.91 ($13,034.93).

Shares of MTO opened at GBX 117.60 ($1.57) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,306.67, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. Mitie Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 93 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 127 ($1.70). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.60.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 140 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

