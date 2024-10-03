Derek Mapp Acquires 8,189 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Derek Mapp acquired 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £9,744.91 ($13,034.93).
Mitie Group Price Performance
Shares of MTO opened at GBX 117.60 ($1.57) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,306.67, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. Mitie Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 93 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 127 ($1.70). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 140 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
