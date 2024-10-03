Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) to Hold

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

HIW stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Highwoods Properties's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.5% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

