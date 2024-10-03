Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (ELMA) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on November 1st

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Elmer Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMA opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Elmer Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08.
Elmer Bancorp Company Profile
