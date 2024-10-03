EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Truist Financial

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.50.

EOG opened at $128.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.82. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,217,000. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,570,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,349,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

