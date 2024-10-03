Evercore ISI Increases Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $290.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $286.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $239.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $269.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

