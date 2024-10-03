Financial Review: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) & Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) and Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Tevogen Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tevogen Bio has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals $12.05 million 0.03 -$3.59 million $0.67 0.16 Tevogen Bio N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Tevogen Bio”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tevogen Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Tevogen Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -237.65% 57.29% Tevogen Bio N/A -387.78% 434.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Tevogen Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tevogen Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57,042.86%. Tevogen Bio has a consensus price target of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1,266.74%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tevogen Bio.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications. The company's clinical stage products also include TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mesothelioma, and in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors, lung cancer, and glioblastoma; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, it is developing bispecific antibodies, which are in preclinical stage. It has collaboration and license agreements with 3D Medicines Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development of envafolimab; I-Mab Biopharma for the development of CD73 antibody TJ004309 and bispecific antibodies; and cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients. It is also developing TVGN 601 for treating multiple sclerosis; TVGN 930 for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus associated lymphomas; TVGN 920 for treating cervical cancer; and TVGN 960 for the treatment of mouth and throat cancer. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

