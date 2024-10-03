FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) PT Raised to $155.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.73.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI opened at $134.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average of $94.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.40.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,359,302 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1,923.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,423,000 after acquiring an additional 924,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 880,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after acquiring an additional 540,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.