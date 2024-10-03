FY2024 EPS Estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, September 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.70 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kiwetinohk Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.17.

Shares of KEC stock opened at C$14.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.05. Kiwetinohk Energy has a one year low of C$10.61 and a one year high of C$14.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$620.99 million, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

