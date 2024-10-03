Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) vs. Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Head to Head Review

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -11.73% -11.24% Gatos Silver N/A 7.41% 7.03%

Volatility & Risk

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Gatos Silver 0 2 2 1 2.80

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Platinum Group Metals and Gatos Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Gatos Silver has a consensus price target of $12.90, suggesting a potential downside of 18.56%. Given Gatos Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gatos Silver is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and Gatos Silver”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$5.66 million ($0.07) -21.29 Gatos Silver N/A N/A $12.86 million $0.22 72.00

Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gatos Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Platinum Group Metals on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

