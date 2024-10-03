Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.42 on October 8th

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4185 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GPIQ opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $169.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Dine Brands’ Transformation Plan: A Recipe for Recovery?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.