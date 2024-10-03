Holger Bartel Sells 100,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) CEO Holger Bartel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $1,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Wednesday, September 18th, Holger Bartel sold 100,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $1,144,000.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $238,200.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $367,800.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $137,218.54.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. The company had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travelzoo

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth about $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.